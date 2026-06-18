DoH’s designated Centres of Excellence deliver specialised care to more than 3,000 complex cases

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Since their launch in 2023, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s designated Centres of Excellence (CoE) have achieved significant milestones, providing specialised care for more than 3,000 complex medical cases and contributing to enhanced patient experiences within the Emirate and beyond, while further advancing the quality of healthcare services. These efforts were recently recognised with the Strategic Impact Initiative Award, part of the Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance.

Across advanced specialties including adult and paediatric cardiovascular care, stroke treatment, burn care, haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and adult multi-organ transplantation, the Centres of Excellence have delivered a significant advancement to Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem. T

his progress has been enabled by the Emirate’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, multidisciplinary expertise, the adoption of the latest medical innovations and AI technologies, continued support for research, and the achievement of internationally recognised accreditations.

The CoEs have enabled 1,664 families to access specialised care in Abu Dhabi, allowing patients to remain close to their families and support networks while contributing to a 60 percent reduction in the need for treatment abroad. This reflects Abu Dhabi’s expertise in delivering advanced care for the most complex medical conditions, equivalent to that offered by the world’s leading medical centres.

The infrastructure enabled by the Centres of Excellence, including cutting-edge technologies and AI-powered solutions, plays a pivotal role in accelerating diagnosis, improving recovery outcomes, and reducing complications. The centres have successfully performed a range of highly specialised procedures, including lung transplants, robot-assisted dual kidney transplants, and minimally invasive treatment of aneurysms.

They have also carried out complex congenital heart defect repairs for children using endoscopic techniques without the need for open-heart surgery. In parallel, gene therapies have marked a transformative shift for a number of thalassemia patients by reducing reliance on blood transfusions, while advanced burn care innovations, including skin grafting and precision imaging technologies, have helped improve clinical outcomes and accelerate recovery.

In research and development, the Centres of Excellence have recorded a 200 percent increase in research activity since their launch, supported 17 clinical trials and delivered four specialised training programmes that contributed to advancing medical capabilities. The centres have also earned eight prestigious international accreditations, reflecting their commitment to the highest global standards of quality, efficiency, and excellence in healthcare delivery.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “The Centres of Excellence (CoE) are a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem, exemplifying the Department’s unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class care to all members of the community and beyond. These leading facilities continuously elevate healthcare standards, delivering exceptional patient outcomes through innovation, advanced research and multidisciplinary expertise. By driving advancements in specialised care, our CoEs are catalysing a new era of medical excellence, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in healthcare and extending their impact locally and globally.”

The Centres of Excellence are healthcare facilities designated by DoH, delivering specialised programmes across specific medical fields in line with best practices and the highest standards of care. They are distinguished by world-class infrastructure, internationally accredited healthcare professionals with leading qualifications, multidisciplinary expertise, advanced technologies, and the latest healthcare and clinical research innovations. Through this integrated ecosystem, the centres remain committed to providing patients in Abu Dhabi and beyond with access to world-class healthcare services.

The standard issued by the Department outlines the minimum requirements and specifications that healthcare facilities must meet to be classified as Centres of Excellence. In assessing eligibility, DoH evaluates six core pillars, including clinical outcomes, patient experience and safety, quality of care, employee engagement and satisfaction, as well as the facility’s education, research, residency, and training programmes. International accreditations and licenses obtained by the healthcare facility are also considered as part of the classification process.