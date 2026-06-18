DLD, CDA launch second phase of ‘Barwa’ Programme via series of interactive workshops for senior citizens

DUBAI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD), in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, organised the first interactive workshop under the second phase of the Barwa Programme, the region’s first sustainable social and humanitarian real estate programme.

Held at Al Barsha Community Centre, the workshop aimed to enhance senior citizens’ awareness of the real estate services available to them and to facilitate access to these services through a needs-based approach, while supporting their independence and improving their quality of life.

The workshop is part of a series of interactive sessions organised by DLD throughout June and July 2026, with additional sessions scheduled at Thukher Club in Al Wasl and Al Khawaneej.

The launch of this phase builds on the programme’s success since its inception, with more than 18,599 senior citizens and People of Determination benefiting from its services, including 11,293 men and 7,306 women. This reflects the growing demand for specialised real estate services tailored to these segments of society and underscores the programme’s important role in empowering beneficiaries to manage their real estate assets with greater ease, confidence, and independence.

The programme has also recorded strong engagement across its various initiatives. A total of 24,844 transactions were completed through DLD service centres, Real Estate Registration Trustee Centres, and Service Trustee Centres under the Al Barza and Al Karani initiatives. Meanwhile, the Al Kaitoob initiative facilitated 1,895 transactions through the Dubai REST application.

In addition, the Al Mersal initiative handled 3,484 calls through the contact centre, conducted 712 customer surveys, and achieved an impressive 94% customer happiness rate, reflecting the programme’s success in delivering accessible, efficient, and customer-centric services to senior citizens and People of Determination.

The second phase of the programme features a series of interactive awareness sessions held under the slogan ‘Barwa…You are valuable and should always be appreciated,’ designed to familiarise senior citizens with the programme’s services and the ways in which they can benefit from them. The first session was hosted at Al Barsha Community Centre, with subsequent sessions scheduled for 24 June at the Thukher Club in Al Safa Park, Al Wasl, and the programme concluding on 7 July at the Thukher Club in the Dubai Quranic Park, Al Khawaneej.

These sessions provide a platform for direct engagement with beneficiaries and raise awareness of the real estate services available to them through an interactive approach that combines live presentations, practical demonstrations, and the involvement of the Barwa programme’s characters. This approach helps deliver information and services in a simplified, accessible manner that closely aligns with the needs and expectations of senior citizens and People of Determination.

The Barwa Programme is built on an integrated ecosystem of services and initiatives specifically designed to meet the needs of senior citizens and People of Determination by reaching them wherever they are and providing the support they require without the need to move around.

These services include ‘Al Tarash’ service, which delivers real estate services directly to beneficiaries; ‘Al Karani’ service assigns a personal assistant to each beneficiary to follow up on their transactions and provide continuous support; ‘Al Kaitoob’, a platform that enables seamless remote property management; and ‘Al Mersal’, which provides instant digital support and guidance.

The programme also offers specialised real estate and financial advisory services, as well as property awareness and educational workshops via the ‘Real Estate Katateeb,. In addition, it includes dedicated ‘Al Barza’ lounges designed to welcome and serve senior citizens and People of Determination, and the Hasela’ initiative, which provides property management, maintenance, and consultancy services through private-sector partners. Furthermore, the ‘Registry of Honoured Citizens’ initiative strengthens collaboration between Dubai Land Department and the Community Development Authority, enabling the delivery of more integrated, personalised, and beneficiary-centric services.

The programme reflects Dubai Land Department’s commitment to developing an integrated, people-centric real estate services model by reaching beneficiaries wherever they are and providing tailored support through a range of field-based, digital, and advisory services. This approach enhances their independence, safeguards their real estate rights, and improves their overall quality of life.

The Barwa Programme is also aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places families, quality of life, and the empowerment of priority groups at the heart of its vision. At the same time, it supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by strengthening digital trust and expanding access to smart services. Through these efforts, the programme helps reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model for innovative government services that place people at the centre of development.