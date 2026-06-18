Jamal Al Suwaidi signs his latest publications at Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), today signed his two latest publications at the UAE Pavilion during the 2026 Beijing International Book Fair. The publications are the Chinese edition of his book “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: Insights into the Journey of a Man of Humanity” and the English edition of “The Artificial Womb: A World Beyond Human Reproduction.”

The book-signing ceremony was held as part of the activities of the “UAE House” pavilion, overseen by the UAE Embassy in the People’s Republic of China and organized jointly with the Ministry of Culture. The United Arab Emirates is participating as the Guest of Honour at this year’s fair and seeks, through its participation, to showcase its cultural and intellectual experience to the world through a series of joint cultural and artistic events between China and the UAE. The exhibition brings together a distinguished group of senior officials in culture, publishing, research, and think tanks from both countries.

Attending the signing ceremony were Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture; Khalid Al Shahi, Deputy Head of Mission of the United Arab Emirates in China; a number of Arab ambassadors accredited to China; and a distinguished group of thinkers, intellectuals, and culture enthusiasts.

For his part, Dr. Jamal Al Suwaidi expressed his gratitude to the organisers and attendees, praising the excellent organization and warm hospitality. He also commended the Beijing International Book Fair and the dynamism of China’s publishing industry, particularly in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence.

He said that the Beijing International Book Fair is one of the largest book fairs in Asia and the world and serves as China’s principal gateway for engagement with the international community. He described relations between the United Arab Emirates and Beijing as strong and characterized by a strategic partnership and significant growth in the cultural sphere.