Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Samha Housing Project at cost of AED738 mn

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated the Al Samha Housing Project in Abu Dhabi. Spanning 50 hectares, the project is valued at AED738 million and features 242 villas.

H.H. was briefed on the project’s design specifications and key components, including its comprehensive infrastructure and public service facilities. The project features 33 public parks and green spaces, a mosque spanning 1,228 square metres with capacity for 644 worshippers, two commercial complexes comprising 38 retail outlets, and a 3-kilometre cycling track. Each villa is constructed on a plot of 1,080 square metres, with a built-up area of 505 square metres.

H.H. toured the project, reviewing its facilities, technical features, and architectural and interior design. Delivered by Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) in partnership with Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), the project adheres to the highest quality standards and incorporates the latest international specifications and best practices.

His Highness underscored that the Al Samha Housing Project, along with other developments across the emirate, reflects the leadership’s commitment to creating fully integrated sustainable residential communities to ensure family stability, prosperity and a high quality of life.

H.H. highlighted that Abu Dhabi's approach to housing development is not limited to providing homes, but extends to the creation of integrated, well-planned communities that bring together housing, community services and modern infrastructure to enhance societal wellbeing, and empower Emirati families to actively contribute to the ongoing development journey.

H.H. was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Chairman of (ADHA); Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of (ADHA); and Engineer Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of (ADPIC).

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT and Chairman of ADHA, said: “The Al Samha Housing Project reflects our steadfast commitment to creating modern, fully integrated communities that provide residents with world-class housing options. Furthermore, it aligns with the wise leadership’s vision to ensure that every citizen has access to suitable housing that promotes family stability and enhances overall wellbeing.

“This project is an exemplary model of the developments implemented across Abu Dhabi as part of ADHA’s extensive portfolio. It reflects our ongoing efforts to build a sustainable housing ecosystem that enriches citizens’ lives and supports the emirate’s broader urban and social development.”

His Excellency Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of ADHA, said: “Al Samha Housing Project is a key milestone in our broader mission to develop residential communities that meet citizens’ needs. We have meticulously designed it considering Emirati families’ requirements with regard to space, layout and community facilities.”

Al Samha Housing Project is part of the Emirati Neighbourhood Initiative developed by ADHA to deliver modern homes in integrated communities for UAE Nationals, fostering family and social stability and supporting continued urban growth across the emirate.