Yas Association for Culture, Arts and Theater announces launch of first stand-up comedy team

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Association For Culture, Arts and Theater has announced the launch of the first specialised team in the art of stand-up comedy within the sector of cultural and theatrical organizations in the UAE. This initiative represents a significant step towards diversifying performing arts while supporting national talents. Comprising a select of professional artists and experts, the team seeks to advance this artistic form through a professional vision that enhances and enriches the cultural and artistic landscape of the nation.

The team's launch aligns with the Association's efforts to support young creative talents by offering a dedicated platform to develop skills in improvisational comedy. Through training programs, workshops, and public performances, the initiative seeks to promote this art form, broaden its practitioner base, and equip emerging talents with the experience needed to take part in various events and shows.

Abdullah Al Shehhi, Chairman of Yas Association for Culture, Arts and Theater, said: “The launch of the stand-up comedy team marks a significant step forward in the Association's efforts to diversify the performing arts, providing Emirati and Gulf talents with a platform to display their creativity in a genre that continues to gain global popularity. We believe meaningful comedy has a powerful capacity to deliver social and cultural messages in an engaging and innovative way that resonates with the audience.”

“Through this initiative, we aim to create a nurturing environment for creatives by offering specialised programmes designed to uncover talents and refine their skills. This effort will help strengthen the presence of stand-up comedy within the Emirati cultural landscape while keeping in step with the country's rapidly evolving artistic movement,” he added.

Al Shehhi emphasized that the Association remains dedicated to initiating distinctive projects and programs that bolster the cultural and artistic landscape, in line with the UAE's vision of empowering creatives. These initiatives aim to provide platforms that harness their talents and drive the growth of cultural and creative industries.

The team seeks to deliver meaningful comedic content that embodies the values of Emirati society and its cultural heritage, tackling social and humanitarian topics with an elegant artistic approach that blends creativity and entertainment. This effort supports cultural diversity and enhances the vibrancy of the theatrical and artistic landscape.

This initiative is the first of its kind amongst cultural and theatrical associations within the state, reflecting the commitment of Yas Association to stay aligned with contemporary arts, create new avenues for creativity and artistic expression, and strengthen the UAE's status as a nurturing ground for talent and innovative cultural initiatives.