UN, EU reaffirm their strong partnership in addressing conflict-related sexual violence

NEW YORK, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- On the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict (19 June), the UN and EU stand united in condemning the use of sexual violence against children, including as a tactic of war, repression, and terror and call for urgent and collective action to address these human rights violations that no child should have to endure.

''Around the world, girls and boys continue to be subjected to rape, sexual slavery, forced marriage, trafficking, sexualised torture, and other forms of sexual violence perpetrated by both State and non‑State actors,'' said a joint statement by UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, and EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Kajsa Ollongren, ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

These crimes, the stated, inflict profound physical, psychological, and social harm, disrupt education and development, and leave scars that endure across generations. Sexual violence is one of the most horrific forms of violence used against children during armed conflicts, committed mainly against girls, but also targeting boys. Too often, stigma and fear silence survivors, while perpetrators continue to act with impunity.

''Preventing and responding to these crimes requires a comprehensive, survivor-centered and trauma-informed approach. This includes strengthening child protection systems, ensuring accessible justice, providing reparation measures and holding perpetrators accountable while safeguarding survivors from re-traumatisation.''

To equip UN entities, governments, and civil society with essential knowledge and tools to systematically address conflict related sexual violence, the EU and the UN are working together through a joint project to foster global information sharing and capacity building across humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding efforts.

The United Nations and the European Union reaffirm their strong partnership in addressing conflict-related sexual violence, including the specialised interventions required for children. Through coordinated action, we support national authorities, civil society, and frontline responders in raising awareness, delivering services, strengthening legal frameworks, and advancing accountability.

''Today, we urge all UN Member States, parties to conflict, and the international community to uphold their obligations under international law, including the rights of the child and the protection of children from all forms of sexual violence. Commitments must translate into concrete action, adequate funding, and sustained political will. No child should have to experience the pain and humiliation of rape and violence, the statement concluded.