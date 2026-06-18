UAE-Belgium joint statement on extradition of three wanted individuals by Belgian authorities

ABU DHABI, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice, and Annelies Verlinden, Minister of Justice of the Kingdom of Belgium, held a phone call today regarding the extradition of three individuals wanted by the Belgian authorities.

The individuals were sought under Red Notices issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) on charges related to money laundering, drug trafficking, and association with transnational organised criminal groups.

The extraditions were carried out in accordance with judicial decisions and rulings issued by the competent judicial authorities in the UAE in accordance with the extradition treaty concluded between the UAE and the Kingdom of Belgium.

The two ministers affirmed that these extraditions reflect a strong and shared commitment to the rule of law, the strengthening of international judicial cooperation, and the fight against transnational organised crime, particularly crimes related to money laundering and illicit drug trafficking.

They also emphasised the significance of this achievement, which reflects the strength of the legal and judicial partnership between the two countries and their mutual commitment to ensure that individuals accused of serious crimes are brought to justice.

Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral judicial cooperation with the Kingdom of Belgium. He highlighted the importance of international cooperation in combating transnational organised crime, cutting off sources of money laundering, and pursuing perpetrators of financial crimes, thereby contributing to enhanced security and stability and reinforcing the rule of law at both the regional and international levels.

For her part, Verlinden expressed her deep appreciation to the UAE authorities for their continued efforts to enhance mutual judicial cooperation.

She commended the role of the UAE's judicial and law-enforcement authorities throughout all stages of the extradition process and underscored that this operation represents a successful model of international cooperation in combating transnational organised crime.