TRENDS to participate in Beijing International Book Fair 2026 within UAE Pavilion

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory will participate in the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF 2026), which will be held from 17th to 21st July at the China National Convention Center.

TRENDS will take part under the umbrella of the UAE Pavilion, representing the United Arab Emirates as the Guest of Honour at this year’s edition, held under the theme Community and People.

The participation reflects TRENDS’ commitment to expanding its international intellectual presence and strengthening knowledge partnerships with leading global research and academic institutions, while promoting cultural exchange and dialogue among nations.

Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Principal Researcher, Deputy Director-General of TRENDS Research & Advisory and Head of the Beijing delegation, said China represents a strategic pillar in TRENDS’ knowledge initiatives and future vision, citing its rich cultural heritage and globally influential academic institutions.

He noted that TRENDS’ participation in the Beijing International Book Fair reflects its commitment to analysing global developments and providing forward-looking insights.

Al Shehhi added that TRENDS is working to strengthen cooperation with leading Chinese and international think tanks to support knowledge production and dissemination, while exploring opportunities in digital transformation and knowledge management.

For her part, Rawda Al Marzouqi, Head of the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector at TRENDS, said the organisation’s platform within the UAE Pavilion will showcase a diverse range of research publications and intellectual output to visitors from China and around the world.

She noted that TRENDS has sought to align its participation with the fair’s theme by presenting its latest publications, as well as specialised series covering strategic, political and economic studies.

The display will also include selected volumes from the TRENDS Encyclopedia on the Muslim Brotherhood, which has attracted international attention and has been translated into several languages.

TRENDS’ participation forms part of the UAE Pavilion, which brings together more than 120 participants representing over 20 federal, local, cultural and academic institutions.

The pavilion highlights the UAE’s cultural and intellectual achievements, reflecting a national vision that combines authentic identity with openness to global cultures and knowledge exchange.