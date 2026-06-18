Abu Dhabi University advances to 348th globally in QS World University Rankings 2027

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has strengthened its position among the world's leading higher education institutions, advancing 43 places to rank 348th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

Recognised among 8,808 institutions across 106 locations worldwide, the achievement reflects ADU’s continued progress in academic excellence, research impact and graduate employability.

ADU ranked fifth among universities in the UAE for the second consecutive year, demonstrating sustained progress across key indicators of academic and institutional performance.

The university recorded its highest local score to date in Employer Reputation, reflecting growing confidence among employers in the quality of ADU graduates and the institution’s ability to prepare students for successful careers.

Globally, ADU improved its performance across several key indicators compared with the previous edition, including Employment Outcomes, Academic Reputation, Citations per Faculty and Faculty-Student Ratio.

These results reflect the university’s commitment to academic excellence, world-class education, and the advancement of research and innovation through a high-quality learning environment supported by modern academic and research facilities.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said the university’s strong performance across key indicators demonstrates the effectiveness of its approach to delivering future-focused education and fostering innovation.

“Our strong performance across key indicators, particularly in academic reputation, research impact and graduate employability, reflects the effectiveness of our approach to delivering future-focused education and fostering innovation,” he said.

“We remain committed to advancing knowledge, empowering future leaders and contributing to the UAE’s vision of a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”

Guided by its Vision 2027, ADU continues to align its strategic priorities with the UAE National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, focusing on student success, teaching excellence and impactful research to support the development of a knowledge-based economy and a future-ready workforce.

Professor Aouad added that the achievement reflects the collective efforts of the university’s students, faculty members, researchers, alumni and professional staff, as well as the support provided by the UAE’s higher education ecosystem.

The QS World University Rankings are among the world’s most widely recognised higher education benchmarks, assessing institutions across areas including research and discovery, employability and outcomes, learning experience, global engagement and sustainability.

ADU’s continued advancement reflects the strength of its academic model and its growing contribution to developing skilled talent and advancing academic excellence.