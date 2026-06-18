Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches first 2026 cycle of Next-Gen Family Businesses Training Programme

DUBAI, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has launched the first 2026 cycle of its Next-Gen Family Businesses Training Programme.

Based on leading international standards, the programme offers a transformative leadership experience designed to equip the next generation in family businesses with the leadership, governance, and entrepreneurship capabilities required to create sustainable value for their family enterprises.

The opening cycle of 2026 attracted 17 next-generation members of family businesses. The programme features an innovative training approach, incorporating interactive group discussions, role-play sessions, practical assessments, and real-life case studies that reflect the unique challenges and opportunities faced by family businesses.

The comprehensive curriculum covers key areas essential for sustainable success, including fundamentals of governance in family businesses, effective board leadership, entrepreneurship, and strategic decision-making, together with communication skills and conflict resolution.

Upon completing the training, participants will be equipped with practical capabilities that support effective family and business leadership. The programme is designed to strengthen their understanding of governance principles, the board’s role in driving growth, and the application of balanced and effective leadership models. The curriculum also introduces global best practices adapted to the needs of the regional business landscape, helping to enhance participants’ personal leadership skills and professional vision.

The Next-Gen Family Businesses Training Programme helps participants strengthen the management and leadership capabilities needed to guide their family businesses and support long-term success. It also equips them with the knowledge to navigate business challenges and adapt their family enterprises to an evolving global landscape.

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses was launched in 2023 under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers to promote the sustainability and growth of family businesses in the emirate. The centre is dedicated to advancing the development of this vital sector and enhancing its economic contribution to Dubai’s future development plans.