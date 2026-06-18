AD Ports Group enhances Al Faya Dry Port’s integration with global trade, logistics ecosystem

DUBAI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group today announced that Al Faya Dry Port has been assigned UN/LOCODE (AEALF) by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), further strengthening the port’s integration into the global multimodal trade and logistics ecosystem.

The globally recognised UN/LOCODE system is used across the international shipping, logistics, and trade sectors to standardise location identification, facilitate customs processes, and enhance the efficiency of global supply chains.

The issuance of UN/LOCODE (AEALF) establishes Al Faya Dry Port as an internationally recognised inland logistics hub, supporting more efficient cargo movement across interconnected ports, inland facilities, and multimodal trade corridors.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer – Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “Securing the UN/LOCODE for Al Faya Dry Port from UNECE marks a significant milestone in further integrating the UAE into the global trade and transport network. This designation strengthens connectivity between our ports, inland logistics hubs, and multimodal trade corridors, while enabling more efficient cargo movement, streamlined customs processes, and enhanced supply chain resilience. As global trade continues to evolve, initiatives such as this highlight the importance of internationally recognised standards and digital trade integration in supporting seamless, future-ready logistics networks and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global trade and logistics hub.”

The designation enables customs declarations to be processed by Abu Dhabi Customs at a single approved facility while accelerating cargo movement between connected logistics hubs under the same customs framework without requiring additional customs documentation between ports in Abu Dhabi. It also supports seamless bonded cargo movement and the issuance of Through Bills of Lading, enabling Al Faya Dry Port to serve as both an export origination point and a final destination point for imports.

Strategically located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Al Faya Dry Port is digitally integrated with Khalifa Port. The facility provides handling services for customs-controlled goods under Abu Dhabi Customs, advanced container handling capabilities, and integrated logistics solutions designed to support growing cargo volumes and strengthen multimodal trade connectivity across the UAE.

This strategic step underscores AD Ports Group’s commitment to developing future-ready logistics infrastructure and enabling smarter, more resilient trade flows through the seamless integration of ports, inland logistics facilities, and digital trade solutions.