The Bee Cafe showcases empowering model for People of Determination

AL AIN, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bee Cafe, affiliated with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination's Al Ain branch, participated in an event hosted by Al Ain City Municipality, where People of Determination working at the café provided specialty coffee services and demonstrated the professional skills acquired through the organisation’s rehabilitation and training programmes.

The participation received positive feedback from visitors and employees, who were introduced to The Bee Cafe as one of the UAE’s pioneering initiatives supporting the empowerment and integration of People of Determination into the labour market. The project provides a professional environment that enables participants to develop their skills and strengthen their economic and social independence.

The participation reflects the organisation’s commitment to expanding opportunities for its beneficiaries to engage in community and institutional events while showcasing their capabilities in hospitality and customer service. Such initiatives contribute to promoting inclusion and strengthening confidence in their abilities and achievements.

The Bee Cafe is one of the organisation’s flagship projects and the first café in the UAE operated entirely by People of Determination with different types of disabilities. Launched in 2022, the initiative aims to provide employment and vocational training opportunities within the hospitality sector.

The café follows an integrated vocational training system covering specialty coffee preparation, customer service, communication skills and self-management, enhancing participants’ readiness to work in diverse professional environments.

Several members of the café team have obtained internationally recognised Barista certifications from the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), reflecting the professional standards achieved through the programme.

The organisation said participation in events hosted by government and private sector entities provides a practical platform to highlight the capabilities and success stories of People of Determination, while supporting its vision of building a more inclusive society that offers equal opportunities for participation and achievement.

For its part, Al Ain City Municipality affirmed that empowering People of Determination and promoting their inclusion within society are key priorities in its efforts to enhance quality of life and strengthen the values of inclusivity.

The municipality noted that hosting initiatives such as The Bee Cafe helps showcase the professional skills and capabilities of People of Determination while providing opportunities that support their participation in workplaces and community events, reinforcing their role as active contributors to sustainable development.

The participation reflects the growing role of The Bee Cafe as a sustainable initiative that combines professional empowerment with social inclusion, highlighting the contribution of People of Determination as active partners in development and success.