Saud bin Saqr receives Bahrain's Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Talal Yousef Fakhro, Consul-General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who paid a courtesy visit to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasim welcomed the Consul-General and discussed with him ways to strengthen the fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

For his part, Talal Yousef Fakhro expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the warm welcome and generous hospitality.

He praised the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries and commended the development witnessed by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah across various sectors.