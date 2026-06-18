DFWAC launches guide on men’s mental health across life stages

DUBAI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has launched a new awareness guide titled "Men’s Mental Health Across Life Stages" in Arabic as part of its ongoing efforts to promote psychological awareness and strengthen family wellbeing.

The guide has been published through the Foundation’s official Instagram account and aims to raise awareness of the psychological aspects associated with the various stages of a man’s life while enhancing understanding of factors affecting mental wellbeing and ways to support it within the family and wider community.

The initiative aligns with the Foundation’s strategy to develop specialised awareness content that responds to the evolving needs of different segments of society.

The guide highlights key psychological challenges that men may encounter from childhood through adulthood and provides practical guidance to help create supportive environments that enable them to cope with life pressures and maintain emotional and psychological balance.

It addresses a range of topics, including the importance of men’s mental health and its role in strengthening family cohesion and social stability. The publication also examines factors influencing psychological wellbeing, the multiple roles men play as sons, brothers, husbands, fathers and active members of society, as well as the challenges and needs associated with different life stages, from childhood and adolescence to adulthood and maturity.

Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said the launch of the guide forms part of the Foundation’s digital awareness campaign marking the Year of the Family.

She noted that the campaign aims to strengthen family bonds, enhance community cohesion and promote positive values that support family stability and sustainable social development.

“The Foundation remains committed to developing awareness initiatives and programmes that respond to the needs of society and promote mental health awareness among all segments of the community,” she said.

“The launch of this guide stems from our belief that supporting men’s mental health has a direct impact on families and society, while enhancing their ability to fulfil their various roles effectively, with awareness and responsibility.”

Al Mansouri added that men’s mental health is a fundamental pillar of family stability and social cohesion.

“This awareness content aims to enhance public understanding of the psychological challenges men may face and encourage families to adopt supportive approaches based on dialogue and positive communication,” she said.

“These approaches help build individuals who are better equipped to navigate challenges and achieve a higher quality of life for themselves, their families and their communities.”

The publication forms part of a broader series of awareness initiatives and programmes implemented by DFWAC to raise awareness of psychological and social issues and promote prevention and psychological support, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to enhance quality of life and build a more cohesive society.

The guide is intended as a resource for families, caregivers and individuals interested in mental health, helping them better understand men’s psychological needs throughout different stages of life and adopt supportive practices that contribute to the wellbeing of all family members.