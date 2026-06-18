SEWA opens registration for 'Future Engineer' camp

SHARJAH, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has announced the start of registration for the annual summer camp " Future Engineer," to be held from 6th to 16th July, 2026, at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum.

The target is 100 participants aged 12 to 14. Registration is done via the registration link on SEWA social media accounts. The target is 100 participants aged 12 to 14. Registration is done via the registration link on SEWA social media accounts.

Rashid Al Marzouqi, Director of Media and Communication at SEWA, explained the camp is designed to develop the awareness of young people and enhance their role in serving the community, by introducing them to the fundamentals of electricity and water fields, discussing sustainability, in addition to promoting a culture of security, safety and prevention.

According to Al Marzouqi, this year's camp features an integrated program, combining learning with practical experience through educational and interactive workshops. It includes technical and field visits to various facilities, as well as recreational activities designed to enhance the learning environment.

Sharjah Police, Tri-Tech, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and Sharjah Museums Authority are among several supporting entities to the camp. These entities will provide awareness-raising and interactive programs for participants and enhance their experience.

The camp is also sponsored by a number of entities, including Zulal, Sharjah Co-operative Society, and Al Shaab Village, in recognition of their role in supporting community and educational initiatives.