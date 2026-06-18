Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park to host 2nd edition of 'Sharjah Next' in October

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) will host the second edition of Sharjah Next under the theme Sustainability from 28th to 29th October 2026.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the forum will continue its role as a global platform bringing together researchers, innovators, policymakers, investors and industry leaders to showcase advanced technologies and innovations that address future challenges and support sustainable economic and development opportunities.

The two-day event will explore a range of sustainability-related topics through panel discussions, interactive workshops and collaborative sessions aimed at accelerating technology adoption and supporting the commercialisation of innovation.

Launched by SPARK in 2025, the Sharjah Next series serves as a knowledge-driven platform designed to explore priority sectors, encourage the adoption of emerging technologies and transform research outcomes into practical solutions with measurable economic and social impact.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, said Sharjah has become a growing hub for innovation driven by knowledge and technology, contributing to the development of solutions for global challenges.

“Sharjah Next is a specialised platform that connects research, industry and investment, accelerating the journey of innovation from laboratories to markets,” he said.

“This year’s edition focuses on sustainability as one of the most influential forces shaping the future of economies and societies. Through this event, we aim to bring together stakeholders within an integrated innovation ecosystem capable of transforming emerging technologies into scalable and impactful solutions.”

Al Mahmoudi added that the initiative supports the UAE’s priorities in food and water security, clean energy and the circular economy, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional centre for innovation and sustainability.

The 2026 edition places sustainability at the centre of future development efforts, aligning with national priorities aimed at strengthening food and water security, advancing the circular economy, accelerating the transition to clean energy and building resilient systems capable of addressing environmental challenges.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore market-ready technologies in areas including smart agriculture, water management, environmental protection and clean energy. The event will also highlight successful models of collaboration between research institutions, government entities and industry partners.

The forum will feature four dedicated innovation zones covering agriculture, water, environment and energy. These zones will provide platforms for showcasing advanced technologies, attracting investment and connecting innovators with potential partners and end-users.

The programme will address a range of strategic themes, including the development of next-generation sustainable solutions, water technologies, agricultural innovation for food security, circular economy initiatives, environmental sustainability and advanced scientific applications for clean energy.

The agenda will also include specialised workshops focused on sustainable technology development and strengthening cooperation across the innovation ecosystem.

The event is expected to attract startups, technology companies, research institutions, investors and stakeholders from the food, water, environment and energy sectors, further supporting Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for innovation and sustainability and a destination for the development and deployment of future technologies.