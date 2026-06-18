Project Management Institute honours Dubai Police for excellence in delivering projects, initiatives

DUBAI, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading authority on project success, honoured the Dubai Police during its global summit in Seoul, Republic of Korea, in recognition of its excellence and leadership in delivering projects and initiatives related to community safety and security.

The recognition was received by Colonel Ahmed Al Hafeeti, Director of the Initiatives and Projects Department at Dubai Police, from Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of the Project Management Institute, in the presence of Hani Al Shathli, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at PMI.

Hani Al Shathli commented, “This recognition reflects Dubai Police’s leadership in leveraging project management as a tool to achieve institutional excellence and drive transformation in the government sector. Since becoming the first police force to establish a strategic partnership with PMI, Dubai Police has demonstrated a strong commitment to developing institutional capabilities, empowering national talent, and supporting initiatives that contribute to the UAE’s future vision.”

He continued, “This recognition highlights Dubai Police’s pioneering role as the first police force to establish a strategic partnership with PMI in 2022, setting a benchmark for advancing project management excellence within the government sector. Since its inception, this partnership has contributed to strengthening institutional capabilities, supporting organisational transformation efforts, and enhancing the successful delivery of strategic priorities. It also underscores the vital role of project management in advancing government excellence, fostering innovation, and contributing to the UAE’s long-term development vision and objectives.”

Al Shathli added, “Since the establishment of this partnership, Dubai Police has adopted a forward-looking approach to integrating project management practices across its key strategic initiatives, helping enhance organisational agility, improve project outcomes, and support the efficient and effective delivery of community services. This recognition also highlights Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to institutionalise excellence and innovation by adopting modern management practices that strengthen organisational performance. These efforts align with the UAE’s vision of building a future-ready government capable of delivering sustainable value and long-term impact.”

Meanwhile, Colonel Ahmed Al Hafeeti stated, “Under the leadership of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, we are proud to receive this recognition, which reflects our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and strengthening project management capabilities. Through this strategic partnership, we continue to develop national talent, enhance institutional performance, and support Dubai Police’s vision of achieving happiness, security, and safety for the community.”