NAMA host dialogue on male allyship, workplace inclusion event

SHARJAH, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) will convene public and private sector leaders, employees and representatives on 25th June for a workshop examining the role of male allyship in fostering inclusive workplace cultures and advancing shared responsibility within families and organisations.

Held in conjunction with Father’s Day and the ‘UAE’s Year of Family 2026’, the workshop is designed as part of NAMA’s Irtiqa initiative, which supports organisations across the nation to strengthen their commitment towards shaping inclusive workplace practices, advance equal opportunity, and build environments that contribute to long-term organisational sustainability.

The session, to be held at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, will explore how workplace inclusion is shaped not only by institutional policies, but also by organisational culture, leadership behaviours and everyday interactions. Discussions will examine the role men play as leaders, colleagues, fathers and caregivers, and how their engagement can contribute to balanced and supportive workplaces. Those interested in attending the workshop can fill out a short registration form on the dedicated link.

The workshop reflects the UAE’s growing recognition and emphasis on the relationship between family wellbeing and workplace wellbeing, particularly as organisations seek to create environments that enable employees to balance professional responsibilities with family life.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director-General of NAMA Women Advancement, said, “The ‘UAE’s Year of the Family’ highlights the importance of creating environments that support individuals both at home and in the workplace. As organisations continue to evolve, there is increasing recognition that family support systems, employee wellbeing and organisational success are closely interconnected.”

She added, “Building inclusive workplaces requires the active participation of everyone. Men play an important role in shaping workplace culture, supporting equal opportunities and contributing to environments where all employees feel valued, respected and supported. Creating stronger workplaces and families begins with recognising that responsibility is shared.”

Through moderated discussions and knowledge exchange, participants will explore practical approaches to strengthening workplace inclusion, supporting work-life balance and encouraging greater collaboration across organisations. The workshop will also examine how workplace assumptions and practices can influence employee participation, career progression and access to opportunities.

The session forms part of NAMA’s broader efforts to support organisations in developing inclusive and sustainable workplace cultures that contribute to employee wellbeing, family stability and social cohesion.