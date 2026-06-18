Sharjah Prize for Library Literature 2025-2026 closes entries on 30 June

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Researchers, libraries and information institutions across the Arab world have until 30th June to submit entries for the Sharjah Prize for Library Literature 2025-2026, one of the region’s leading awards in library and information sciences.

This year’s edition is held under the theme Artificial Intelligence in Libraries: Innovation and Impact, reflecting growing interest in the use of emerging technologies to enhance library services and knowledge management.

The award supports research in library and information sciences and seeks to promote awareness of the sector’s contribution to cultural and academic development across the Arab world.

The 26th edition includes three categories: the Research Prize, Best Arab Library or Information Institution, and Best Project or Practice in the Field. Winners will be honoured during the Sharjah Prize for Library Literature Forum at the headquarters of the Sharjah Book Authority, with a total prize fund of AED85,000.

Eman Bushlaibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), said the award, supported by the Sharjah Book Authority, contributes to advancing research and professional practice in library and information sciences.

She noted that the initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote culture, knowledge and scientific research throughout the Arab world.

Bushlaibi said this year’s focus on artificial intelligence reflects the rapid transformation taking place across libraries and information institutions.

“As organisations increasingly adopt intelligent technologies, the prize aims to encourage research and practical applications that enhance knowledge services, improve access to information and reinforce the role of libraries in innovation and development,” she said.

The Research Prize focuses on three themes: artificial intelligence technologies and core applications, user experience and accessibility, and technical infrastructure and implementation.

Three winners will be selected, receiving AED20,000 for first place, AED15,000 for second place and AED10,000 for third place.

Research submissions must be original, unpublished, based on rigorous scientific methods, fully documented and make a clear contribution to the field of library and information science.

The Best Arab Library or Information Institution category carries a prize of AED20,000 and recognises excellence in the use of artificial intelligence to improve services, enhance access to information and strengthen library operations.

Entries will be assessed according to the institution’s integration of AI technologies and their impact on the communities served, in addition to service quality, accessibility, data protection, collaboration, innovation and adaptability to technological developments.

The Best Project or Practice in the Field category also offers a prize of AED20,000 and recognises initiatives by Arab libraries and information centres that provide practical solutions in artificial intelligence, digital transformation or knowledge management.

Projects will be evaluated based on their objectives, implementation, professional and community impact, and potential for replication by other institutions. Assessment criteria also include innovation, support for digital transformation, development of research and discovery tools, and the use of emerging technologies to enhance services and user experience.