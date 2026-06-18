SCC concludes third session of eleventh legislative term

SHARJAH, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) concluded its third regular session of the eleventh legislative term, marking the end of a dedicated national journey spanning nine full months of legislative and oversight efforts.

During this period, the Council's parliamentary chamber served as a leading national platform embodying the highest values of consultation and positive participation in decision-making, guided by the wise vision and sound directives of its founder, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who envisioned this Council as a parliamentary institution rich in expertise and a vigilant guardian serving the nation and its citizens.

The Council was marked by in-depth discussions and purposeful dialogues. These discussions, particularly within the oversight sector, focused on the policies of six vital government bodies and departments: Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), the Sharjah Town Planning and Survey Department, Sharjah Department of Public Works, Sharjah Department of Human Resources, the Real Estate Registration Department, and finally, Sharjah Districts Affairs Department.

This interactive process saw Council members actively participate, posing questions as both initiators and speakers, resulting in 188 insightful interventions. These included 173 direct questions to the heads of the departments and bodies, culminating in the issuance of 38 objective recommendations addressing public services and societal aspirations in confronting current challenges with ambitious future visions.

On the legislative front, the Council demonstrated the strength of its legal tools by studying and approving five draft laws referred from the Sharjah Executive Council. These laws were meticulously drafted to promote development and justice.

These began with drafting the general budget law for Sharjah government departments and entities for the fiscal year 2026, followed by the draft law regulating the University of the Arts Sharjah (UAS), the draft law regulating the use of drones, the draft law regulating the correctional institution, and the draft law regulating the profession of expert testimony before the judicial authorities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council crowned this achievement with exceptional efforts, including holding thirty-nine meetings, conducting ten field visits and working meetings, and holding six coordination meetings of the Council's Bureau.

Halima Humaid Al Owais, Chairperson of SCC, stated, “We conclude a distinguished parliamentary session during which we successfully translated the visions of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah into tangible reality. Our discussions of government department policies and the passage of draft laws represented a qualitative leap in the integration of performance with the government. We affirm that the recommendations emanating from the parliamentary chamber will remain a beacon for upholding the interests of the citizen.”

Mira Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Secretary-General of SCC, stated, “This commendable outcome of the Council’s parliamentary work is a testament to the dedication and integrity demonstrated by all members of the General Secretariat in supporting and assisting the members. We are proud of our organisational role, which contributed to the success of this session, and we always look forward to continuing to contribute with even greater efficiency and quality in the future.”