RTA expands driver training zones, opens doors to investors

DUBAI, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved an expansion of the areas eligible for licensing new institutes and branches to provide driver training services across the emirate.

The move aims to enhance service reach and extend access to more of Dubai’s new residential communities.

This expansion forms part of RTA’s strategy to keep pace with the emirate’s rapid urban and population growth and ensure residents have convenient access to driver training services. It also creates new investment opportunities for existing institutes and prospective investors seeking to enter this vital sector.

The newly eligible areas include Wadi Al Safa, Jebel Ali, Mushrif, Al Maktoum City and Madinat Hind. RTA invites accredited institutes and prospective investors to submit applications to open new branches in accordance with the approved regulatory standards and requirements.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licensing Agency at RTA, said, “This expansion reflects RTA’s commitment to meeting the needs of residents in emerging communities by bringing driver training services closer to them and reducing the need for long-distance travel. It also supports Dubai’s vision of making mobility across the city easier and safer.”

Mahboob added, “RTA will provide the necessary support to new investors, adopting a flexible approach to reviewing applications in line with relevant legislation and policies. This will strengthen private-sector participation in developing driver training services, enhancing driver competency and improving traffic awareness across the community.”

This expansion marks another step in RTA’s ongoing efforts to build an integrated infrastructure for driver training and licensing, advancing Dubai’s ambitions to enhance traffic safety and raise the quality of services provided to residents across the emirate.