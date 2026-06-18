University of Sharjah, Lootah BioFuels sign MoU to advance sustainability, cut carbon emissions

SHARJAH, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lootah BioFuels to strengthen cooperation in education, scientific research, environmental sustainability, and renewable energy, in support of the UAE’s drive toward a circular economy and lower carbon emissions.

The agreement was signed at the University of Sharjah by Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and Yusuf Saeed Lootah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lootah BioFuels.

At the signing ceremony, Prof. Agamy expressed his delight at the partnership and praised the group’s commitment to renewable and sustainable energy, as well as its active role in advancing the green economy at the national level.

He said the University of Sharjah has built a comprehensive academic platform in this vital field, including specialised bachelor’s and master’s programs in energy, with doctoral programs to be launched soon, in addition to active research projects in solar energy, green hydrogen, and sustainable fuel technologies.

He added that the partnership brings together Lootah Group’s exceptional industrial and operational capabilities with the University’s well-established academic and research competences, creating what he described as the right conditions for success.

He welcomed collaboration in student training, research projects, graduation projects, and master’s theses, saying this would help prepare national talent capable of leading the sustainability agenda in the UAE.

For his part, Yusuf Saeed Lootah said the cooperation with the University of Sharjah reflects the company’s commitment to supporting scientific research, exchanging knowledge, and raising awareness of the importance of recycling and clean energy.

He said the partnership would help prepare a new generation of qualified young professionals capable of supporting the shift toward a circular economy and developing innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions and achieve environmental sustainability.

The memorandum aims to build an integrated framework for academic and technical cooperation between the two sides, helping them exchange expertise and knowledge, develop research and practical capabilities, and connect scientific output with industrial applications. It also seeks to support the preparation of national talent capable of developing innovative solutions in sustainability and clean energy.

The agreement covers cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest, including support for scientific research and innovation, the organisation of academic events and workshops, and the development of training and educational programs.

It also includes initiatives related to environmental sustainability, the circular economy, and sustainable energy, along with practical efforts to raise environmental awareness and apply best sustainable practices, including the recycling of used oils generated by the university’s activities and converting them into biofuel and sustainable energy products in accordance with the approved standards in the UAE.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives of the UoS including Shihab Al Hammadi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs; Dr. Amina Al Marzouqi, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs; and Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs, along with several faculty members. From Lootah BioFuels, a number of directors and senior officials were also present.