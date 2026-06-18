AD Ports Group launches Noatum ‎Ports – Maqta Ayla Digital Solutions in Jordan

AQABA, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group today announced the operational launch of Noatum ‎Ports – Maqta Ayla Digital Solutions, a joint venture between AD Ports Group and Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC).

The initiative marks a significant step towards reinforcing Aqaba's position as a leading regional trade and logistics hub, while supporting Jordan’s broader economic development plans.

The joint venture, operating under Noatum Ports, the Group’s international ports operating arm, was established following an agreement signed with Aqaba Development Corporation to develop and operate a Port Community System (PCS).

The project aims to enhance digital integration and facilitate information exchange among port users, the container terminal, relevant authorities, and all stakeholders, contributing to increased operational and logistical efficiency in Aqaba.

In addition, the joint venture is delivering a truck management project at the ports of Aqaba by deploying advanced digital solutions that connect relevant entities through a unified digital window. This contributes to streamlining procedures, expediting the issuance of necessary permits, and enhancing the seamless flow of logistics while raising the efficiency of services across the city.

The official launch of operations was marked by a ceremony held in Aqaba, attended by Shadi Ramzi Al Majali, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority; Hussein Al Safadi, CEO of Aqaba Development Corporation; and Mohamed Al Tamimi, CEO of Noatum Ports - AD Ports Group; alongside key stakeholders and partners from both entities.

Shadi Al Majali, Chief Commissioner, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), said, "The launch of Noatum ‎Ports – Maqta Ayla Digital Solutions represents a tangible step towards realising our vision of positioning Aqaba as a fully integrated digital logistics gateway on the Red Sea, while also reflecting the depth of the strategic partnership between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. Today, we are not merely launching a company, we are laying the foundation for advanced digital infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence and smart analytics, designed to enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce time and costs, and elevate transparency and security across cargo and truck movements."

He added, "The company has already commenced implementation of its first project, the truck management system at Aqaba ports, which will help regulate truck traffic, reduce waiting times, and improve cargo-handling efficiency. This milestone reflects the partners’ commitment to accelerating digital transformation across the ports and logistics sector, while enhancing Aqaba’s competitiveness as a leading regional trade and logistics hub.”

Hussein Al Safadi, CEO - Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), said, "The launch of the company’s operations marks an important milestone in the development of Aqaba’s digital infrastructure and reflects the success of the strategic partnerships that ADC continues to forge with leading regional and international entities. This partnership brings together world-class strategic partners, foremost among them AD Ports Group, one of the most experienced global entities in the development, management, and operation of ports. Through its extensive international presence and proven operational expertise, AD Ports Group is well positioned to support the advancement of Aqaba’s logistics and maritime ecosystem and contribute to its long-term growth and competitiveness.”

Mohamed Al Tamimi, CEO of Noatum Ports – AD Ports Group, said, "AD Ports Group continues to strengthen its presence in Jordan. The launch of Noatum ‎Ports – Maqta Ayla Digital Solutions marks another milestone in our strengthening partnership with Aqaba Development Corporation. We remain fully committed to deploying our global expertise and advanced technological solutions to drive supply chain efficiency and support the digital transformation of the ports and logistics sector in Aqaba."

Al Tamimi added, "This launch aligns with AD Ports Group's growing and increasingly diversified portfolio in Jordan, reflecting our long-term commitment to the Kingdom. Our presence spans the management and operation of the Aqaba Multipurpose Port, the development of landmark tourism assets such as the Aqaba Cruise Terminal and Marsa Zayed, as well as the deployment of advanced customs solutions to facilitate and streamline cross-border trade through the Al Madouneh Customs Centre. We look forward to supporting our partners’ efforts to enhance Jordan’s economic competitiveness and reinforce its position as a leading regional and international trade gateway."

In February 2026, AD Ports Group signed a 30-year concession agreement with Aqaba Development Corporation to manage and operate the Aqaba Multipurpose Port. The agreement follows the inauguration of the Aqaba Cruise Terminal in January 2023.

In January 2025, AD Ports Group appointed MAG Group Holding to lead the first phase of development of Marsa Zayed, a 3.2 million m² beachfront tourism and business community in Aqaba, designed to position the city as a regional tourism centre and gateway to the Red Sea. This was followed in February 2025 by an agreement with the Jordan Customs Department to manage and operate the new Al Madouneh Customs Centre in Amman, strengthening cross-border trade and supply chain efficiency.