NATO approves update of nuclear capabilities

BRUSSELS, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- NATO's senior body responsible for nuclear deterrence has approved an update of the alliance's nuclear capabilities and the strengthening of its nuclear deterrence planning mechanisms.

Participating defence ministers affirmed that "the alliance's strategic nuclear forces remain the supreme guarantee of Allied security and form the cornerstone of NATO's extended deterrence architecture."

The Nuclear Planning Group, which includes most of NATO's 32 member states, with the exception of France, serves as a key forum for consultation and decision-making on nuclear policy.