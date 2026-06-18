Dubai Silicon Oasis, noon Minutes form strategic partnership to accelerate tech innovation, startup growth

DUBAI, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with noon Minutes, the quick-commerce arm of noon, the region’s leading technology-driven digital commerce platform.

The agreement establishes a strategic framework for collaboration aimed at accelerating innovation, supporting entrepreneurship, and advancing the deployment of emerging technologies within DSO.

The MoU was signed by Badr Buhannad, Director-General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Ali Kafil-Hussain, Chief Business Officer of noon.

The agreement reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination for innovation, technology development, and future-focused industries, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

DIEZ and noon will explore a range of collaborative initiatives, including the development of technology testbeds, accelerator programmes, knowledge-sharing platforms, research and development projects, and broader ecosystem-building activities.

While the collaboration will initially focus on opportunities aligned to noon Minutes' quick-commerce and last-mile delivery capabilities, it also creates a framework for broader engagement across the wider noon ecosystem as opportunities emerge.

The partnership will support the exploration of future mobility and delivery solutions, while creating new opportunities for startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators operating within Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Badr Buhannad, Director-General of DSO, said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening an innovation-driven ecosystem within Dubai Silicon Oasis, where businesses and entrepreneurs can develop, test, and scale transformative technologies in a structured and supportive environment. Through this collaboration with noon, we aim to expand opportunities for startups and technology companies, reinforcing DSO’s role as a key enabler of Dubai’s knowledge-based economy. The partnership also supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), particularly in advancing innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable economic growth.”

Ali Kafil-Hussain, Chief Business Officer of noon said, "While noon Minutes is the starting point for this partnership, the opportunity extends beyond quick commerce. Across the noon ecosystem, we're constantly testing, building and scaling new technologies, and we're excited to work with Dubai Silicon Oasis to help founders and innovators bring those ideas into real-world environments."

The collaboration will focus on facilitating pilot projects and proof-of-concept initiatives within DSO, enabling innovators and technology providers to test and validate emerging solutions in real-world environments. Furthermore, the two organisations will work together to organise workshops, industry forums, accelerator programmes, and engagement platforms designed to foster collaboration between startups, academia, technology leaders, and the wider innovation community.

These efforts align with DIEZ’s broader strategy to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, foster entrepreneurship, and cultivate a dynamic innovation ecosystem that connects startups, scale-ups, investors, academia, and industry leaders.

Through real-world technology deployment, collaborative research, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, the collaboration will further support the growth of future-focused industries and reinforce Dubai’s long-term vision of a diversified, knowledge-based economy.