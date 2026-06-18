Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception for Al Neyadi, Al Shamsi, Al Dhaheri weddings

ABU DHABI, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended a reception hosted by the family of the late Saif Salem Saeed Al Neyadi for the marriage of his son, Nasser, to the daughter of Al Nekhaira Mohamed Rashed Al Shamsi, and by the family of Saeed Saif Salem Al Neyadi for the marriage of his son, Saif, to the daughter of Salem Rashid Mesfer Al Dhaheri.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Erth Abu Dhabi Ballroom, the reception was attended by several senior officials, family members and well-wishers.