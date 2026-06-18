Dubai Customs wins six international awards

DUBAI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs has won six prestigious international and regional awards and recognitions during 2025 and the first half of 2026 from the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, India and the Arab region, in recognition of its excellence in corporate communication, sustainability, social responsibility and institutional innovation.

The achievements included winning the Harvard Business Council Award 2025 in the United States in the categories of Sustainable Business Model and Corporate Communication in Business, in addition to receiving a five-star rating in the International Best Practices Competition 2025 in New Zealand for an innovative environmental initiative.

Dubai Customs also secured third place (runner-up) in the Government Institutions category at the Arab Award for Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability 2025, and won the Golden Peacock Global Award for Corporate Social Responsibility 2025 in India.

In 2026, the department earned the Gold Level at the International Excellence Awards in the United Kingdom in the category of Best Marketing, Public Relations and Media Team, while its Corporate Social Responsibility team won the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Practices Award at the CMO Asia Awards 2026 in India.

Dubai Customs said its advanced media strategy, built on impactful content and sustained audience engagement, achieved an annual growth rate of 82 percent in digital platform followers over the past three years, while average engagement rates increased by 30 percent and audience satisfaction with marketing campaigns reached 97 percent.

During 2025, the organisation published 316 media products across written, audio and visual formats, while positive and neutral media sentiment reached 98 percent.

The department also implemented 210 community and volunteer initiatives in 2025, benefiting around 199,000 people through community programmes and 139,000 people through volunteer activities. Nearly 2,000 volunteers contributed more than 35,500 volunteer hours.

Rashid Obaid Al Sharid, Executive Director of the Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs, said the awards reflect the success of the department’s integrated work framework and its ability to translate vision into tangible achievements that support Dubai’s ambitions and global leadership.

He added that the recognition demonstrates Dubai Customs’ commitment to excellence, sustainability and innovation, and its ability to create sustainable value for society and the economy.

Hadeel Al Bastaki, Director of Corporate Communications at Dubai Customs, said corporate communication has evolved into a strategic tool for building trust, strengthening partnerships and creating impact that enhances institutional and societal competitiveness.

She added that the awards represent international recognition of Dubai Customs’ efforts to transform sustainability, social responsibility and corporate communication into tangible results and practices that contribute to enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforcing its global standing.