ICP grants individuals affected by exceptional circumstances a 30-day grace period to regularise their status

ABU DHABI, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has announced a 30-day grace period for individuals affected by the exceptional circumstances previously experienced in the region and who had been exempted from overstay fines resulting from delayed departure.

The grace period commenced on 10th June 2026 and will remain in effect until 9th July 2026, allowing eligible individuals to either regularise their status in the UAE or depart the+ country.

The Authority emphasised that the decision aims to reinforce a culture of compliance with the UAE’s laws and regulations while providing affected individuals with an opportunity to regularise their status and continue living and working in the UAE legally, following the resolution of the crisis and the restoration of stability across the region.

The Authority explained that its earlier decision to exempt affected individuals from overstay fines reflected the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian values and its commitment to extending assistance and support to those in need. The measure also reflected the Authority’s strategic approach to providing various forms of support to travellers and visitors during emergencies and exceptional circumstances, further reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination for all.

The Authority stated that the exceptional circumstances that justified the exemption from fines have now ceased to exist due to the prevailing stability in the region. Consequently, affected individuals are being granted a final opportunity to regularis their status or depart the country within the designated grace period.

The Authority confirmed that beneficiaries of the decision are not required to take any additional action. Individuals wishing to remain in the UAE for work or residence purposes may regularise their status during the grace period, while those intending to leave the country may depart directly in accordance with the applicable procedures.

The Authority urged all concerned individuals to follow its official communication channels for updates and any related regulatory procedures, reaffirming its commitment to delivering services in accordance with the highest standards of quality and excellence while promoting a culture of legal compliance.

The Authority had previously issued a decision in March 2026 exempting from overstay fines all individuals who were unable to leave the UAE due to the closure of airspace or the suspension of flights from 28 February 2026, including visa holders, holders of departure permits, and residents whose residence permits had been cancelled but who were unable to depart the country. The decision represented a humanitarian initiative aimed at protecting affected individuals from financial burdens arising from circumstances beyond their control.