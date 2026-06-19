China activates flood emergency response for five provinces amid heavy rain forecast

BEIJING, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- China has activated a Level-IV flood emergency response for Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan and Guizhou provinces ahead of expected heavy rainfall through 25th June.

According to Xinhua News Agency, forecasters warned that persistent heavy to extremely heavy rain will affect central and eastern China over the coming week, raising river levels and increasing the risk of some smaller waterways exceeding warning thresholds.

The Ministry of Water Resources has issued province-specific alerts listing at-risk regions, reservoirs and flood-prone zones, and dispatched three work teams to Guizhou, Hubei and Hunan to provide on-site guidance.

Local water authorities have been ordered to enhance hydrological monitoring, emergency preparedness and management of hydraulic infrastructure to protect lives and property.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.