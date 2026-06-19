UAE continues support for refugees, displaced persons: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has consistently championed refugee causes and remains committed to supporting displaced communities worldwide.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE pursues a comprehensive approach to refugee and displacement issues, centred on developing innovative solutions to alleviate the humanitarian and developmental impacts of displacement, addressing their underlying causes by supporting disadvantaged communities, and promoting initiatives that reinforce security, stability, peace, coexistence and human fraternity.

Marking World Refugee Day, commemorated annually on 20th June, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE’s pioneering initiatives to empower refugees complement global efforts to alleviate the challenges they face due to displacement and contribute to providing them with better living conditions.

In this regard, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the initiatives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary Chairwoman of the Emirates Red Crescent, in improving the conditions of refugees through the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, established under her generous initiative.

The fund has strengthened her ongoing efforts to empower refugee women economically, socially and psychologically, and has brought about a qualitative transformation in programmes and projects targeting women in developing communities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the UAE’s efforts to improve refugees’ quality of life are rooted in the values and humanitarian principles it has upheld for decades, aimed at mitigating the hardships of displacement, helping refugees rebuild their lives, and supporting host communities through development projects that address health, education and basic living needs.

He highlighted the strategic partnership between the ERC and the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in supporting refugees around the world. This partnership has resulted in the implementation of numerous initiatives, programmes and projects, significantly enhancing services provided to refugees, particularly in the health and education sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also praised UNHCR's role in serving millions of refugees and improving their humanitarian conditions.