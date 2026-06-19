One injured in Times Square shooting in New York City

NEW YORK, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Tourists and bystanders scrambled for cover in New York’s Times Square on Thursday after several gunshots were fired, sending people running in all directions.

Police said a suspect was quickly chased down. The Fire Department reported that one person was taken to a hospital, although no additional details were released.

A webcam video showed at least two people in black clothing step into the crowded intersection and open fire with what appear to be handguns.

The shooting took place at around 3:40 pm, which was after the parade for the NBA champion New York Knicks filled the streets of lower Manhattan. Officials said 10,000 police officers were deployed to secure the event.