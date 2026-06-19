MENAFATF participates in inaugural Global Strategy Group meeting, FATF meetings in Paris

PARIS, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), under the Presidency of Hamid Saif AlZaabi, participated in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary held in Paris, France.

As part of its participation, MENAFATF attended the inaugural meeting of the Global Strategy Group, which brings together FATF and the FATF-Style Regional Bodies (FSRBs) within the Global Network to strengthen coordination and dialogue on strategic issues, shared priorities and cross-border risks, supporting international efforts to protect the integrity of the global financial system.

During the meeting, AlZaabi delivered remarks reaffirming MENAFATF’s support for the initiative and highlighting its importance in promoting strategic dialogue and ongoing consultation across the Global Network. He emphasised the value of regional expertise and perspectives in supporting global priorities and developing more effective responses to evolving financial crime risks and threats.

Commenting on the launch of the Group, AlZaabi stated that the Global Strategy Group represents an important addition to the Global Network and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening strategic international cooperation between FATF and the FATF-Style Regional Bodies on issues of common interest.

He noted that the diversity of regions represented across the Global Network is one of its greatest strengths, providing a broad range of experiences and perspectives that contribute to a deeper understanding of emerging challenges and support the development of more comprehensive and effective policies and initiatives.

AlZaabi added that the establishment of the Global Strategy Group is aligned with MENAFATF’s Presidency priorities to enhance engagement and cooperation, strengthen international partnerships, and reinforce cooperation between FATF and the FATF-Style Regional Bodies, contributing to international responses to shared challenges, particularly fraud and cross-border financial crime.

The inaugural meeting discussed ways to strengthen the contribution of the Regional Bodies within the Global Network to FATF priorities and work programmes, enhance cooperation on shared challenges, and maximise the value of regional initiatives and projects in support of the objectives and effectiveness of the Global Network.

MENAFATF also participated in FATF Working Group meetings held as part of the FATF Plenary in Paris, where discussions focused on strengthening the effectiveness of AML/CFT/CPF systems, addressing emerging financial crime risks and threats, and enhancing international cooperation and information sharing.

The Group also held a number of bilateral meetings to discuss opportunities for closer cooperation and coordination with relevant stakeholders and to follow up on initiatives to strengthen the effectiveness of AML/CFT/CPF systems at both the regional and international levels.

The current FATF Plenary is the sixth and final meeting under the Mexican Presidency and brings together representatives from more than 200 jurisdictions and international organisations across the Global Network to discuss issues related to safeguarding the integrity and security of the global financial system, including responsible innovation in the financial sector and challenges arising from evolving criminal methodologies.