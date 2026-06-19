ADIO, GCAA, Abu Dhabi Mobility partner to advance air mobility solutions

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) have signed a cooperation agreement to enhance the design, manufacturing and deployment of advanced air mobility solutions.

The agreement was signed under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, and in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

The agreement aims to advance innovation in the sector, align efforts related to design certification and the efficiency of smart aviation systems, and develop regulatory frameworks for sustainable air transport solutions.

The initiative supports the objectives and vision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council to shape the future of smart mobility in the emirate and advance autonomous transportation systems across land, sea and air.

Under the agreement, the three entities will collaborate to develop State of Design and State of Manufacture documentation, and outline specifications to guide and support the certification and regulation of emerging advanced aircraft technologies, including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and electric conventional take-off and landing (eCTOL) systems.

Al Ain Region will serve as a global hub for design and regulatory activities in the sector. Supporting infrastructure, technical expertise and international partnerships will be developed to ensure safe and sustainable operations. In addition, the programme’s design and implementation will be tailored to ensure alignment with international standards and best practice.

“The UAE has long been a global leader in aviation regulation and safety," said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA. "Through this collaboration, we are taking meaningful steps towards developing the capabilities associated with a State of Design, reinforcing our readiness to guide and certify the next generation of advanced aircraft technologies. We remain committed to ensuring our regulatory frameworks set benchmarks for excellence and innovation worldwide.”

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, stated, “Advanced air mobility is a defining frontier for sustainable innovation, and Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to lead in this field. By building capabilities for aircraft design and manufacture, along with certification and testing in Al Ain Region, we are creating a new global centre of excellence to advance the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, future-ready economy.”

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Mobility, said that the agreement marks a strategic step towards enabling Abu Dhabi to strengthen its position as a hub for the certification, design and manufacturing of advanced air mobility technologies.

"Through this collaboration, Abu Dhabi Mobility is working to build a comprehensive regulatory and operational ecosystem that supports the adoption and integration of these technologies across the emirate’s transport network, contributing to greater innovation and improved mobility efficiency," he added.

The initiative complements the emirate’s broader efforts under the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries cluster, which brings together global pioneers in next-generation transport to develop, test and commercialise breakthrough technologies across land, sea and air mobility and robotics.