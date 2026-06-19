RAK Chamber, China’s CISMEF sign agreement to boost trade, investment ties

GUANGZHOU, China, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a collaboration agreement with the Office of the China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) in Guangdong, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China in Guangdong.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of AIM Talks in Guangzhou, China, one of the world’s leading industrial innovation hubs, by Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of RAK Chamber of Commerce, and Jiang Xingjun on behalf of the China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair, in the presence of Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and officials.

The agreement aims to strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation between businesses in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and China. It includes the exchange of information, the organisation of business delegations to participate in exhibitions and events hosted by both parties, and the facilitation of initiatives that serve their mutual interests and benefit both sides.

Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted the Chamber's commitment to enhancing joint economic cooperation with CISMEF and strengthening trade and investment ties between the two sides.

He said the agreement would help unlock new opportunities for strategic partnerships and enable the business community to capitalise on promising opportunities in both markets, further reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah's position as a leading global hub for business and trade.

He added that the chamber remains committed to supporting member companies in expanding successfully into international markets and promoting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the emirate. He also underscored the chamber's role in supporting the development of the digital economy, protecting the interests of the business community, and enhancing Ras Al Khaimah's reputation as an attractive destination for investment.