'Sheikha Fatima Fund', AD Ports Group sign partnership to support refugee women

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikha Fatima Fund for Women Refugee and AD Ports Group have signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen humanitarian collaboration and support initiatives aimed at empowering refugee women.

The agreement, coinciding with World Refugee Day, builds on existing cooperation between the two sides and aligns with the UAE's humanitarian vision and the objectives of the Year of the Family.

Under the agreement, the parties will coordinate humanitarian and community initiatives designed to improve the living conditions of refugee women, expand empowerment opportunities, support UAE government efforts to foster social responsibility, and raise awareness of refugee women's issues through joint campaigns, events and programmes.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of AD Ports Group.

As part of the partnership, AD Ports Group will provide logistical support for the fund's global projects, including maritime services, transportation of relief supplies and supply chain support to help accelerate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The agreement also includes technical and advisory support for joint training programmes and community initiatives, as well as cooperation in exploring employment opportunities for refugee women.

Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the Supreme Committee of the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Women Refugee, said the agreement follows the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary Chairwoman of the ERC, to strengthen the fund's role in empowering refugee women and improving their livelihoods.

Al Shamsi noted the partnership with AD Ports Group will widen local and international support systems, helping refugee women overcome economic hardships within under-resourced host communities.

She added that the initiative aligns with the UAE's broader foreign policy objectives to enhance protection and care for refugees globally.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei said the fund is one of the UAE's leading humanitarian initiatives supporting refugees worldwide, particularly women and children, adding that the agreement opens new avenues for leveraging logistical capabilities and institutional expertise to serve humanitarian causes.

Captain Mohamed Al Shamisi said the partnership reinforces AD Ports Group's commitment to supporting the UAE's humanitarian efforts globally and helping refugee women build more stable and dignified lives.

He added that the agreement reflects the importance of strategic partnerships between national institutions in delivering meaningful humanitarian impact and supporting vulnerable communities worldwide.