DESC opens registration for Cyberspace Leaders Programme 2026

DUBAI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) has opened the registration for the Cyberspace Leaders Programme 2026, a flagship five-day immersive cybersecurity summer camp taking place from 6th to 10th July, 2026, at the Dubai Cyber Innovation Park (DCIPark), DESC’s dedicated hub for cyber innovation.

Now in its ninth year, the Cyberspace Leaders Programme has established itself as one of the UAE’s leading youth cybersecurity initiatives, equipping students aged 14 to 18 with practical skills in cybersecurity, digital safety, artificial intelligence and responsible online behaviour through hands-on workshops, live simulations and competitive challenges.

"Cyber threats are advancing faster than ever, and our youth must be ready to meet them head-on. The Cyberspace Leaders Program is our strategic commitment to building a resilient digital future by empowering young people with real-world skills, critical thinking, and the confidence to protect themselves and lead in an increasingly complex cyber landscape," said Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

He added, "At DESC, we are nurturing the next generation of cyber leaders and innovators who will help secure Dubai’s digital future."

Throughout the week, participants will engage with expert-led sessions on cyber threats, online privacy, AI applications, and digital ethics. The programme concludes with the Cyber Defenders Championship, where teams compete in realistic cybersecurity scenarios.

Students who successfully complete the programme will receive an official Certificate of Participation from DESC.

Registration is now open, with places available on a limited basis. The deadline for registration is 26th June.

For registration and additional information, visit: https://www.desc.gov.ae/cyberspace-leaders-program-2026/