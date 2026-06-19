Sheikha Fatima hails resilience of refugee women, launches new support initiatives

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, paid tribute to the resilience of millions of displaced women worldwide on World Refugee Day, announcing a series of new humanitarian and development programmes.

In a statement marking the annual occasion on 20th June, H.H. Sheikha Fatima emphasised that many refugee women still lack basic life necessities, calling for targeted international aid to help them achieve socio-economic stability and live with dignity. She affirmed that the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Women Refugee remains dedicated to addressing these gaps through sustained education, healthcare, and vocational training.

To mark the occasion, Sheikha Fatima launched several new healthcare, economic, and environmental initiatives in coordination with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Emirates Red Crescent, and the Amahoro Coalition.

The rollout includes a midwifery training programme running through 2026 that is expected to benefit around 76,000 women and children, a tailoring and garment-making initiative aimed at boosting economic empowerment, and a programme providing refugee women with training in agriculture and food production.

The fund will also launch technology training programmes to help refugee women develop digital skills and improve their access to employment opportunities.

"We stand alongside refugee women and will continue working hand in hand with them to overcome challenges," Sheikha Fatima said. "I believe in their ability to confront difficulties, create opportunities and contribute to sustainable development. When we empower a refugee woman, we empower her family and invest in the future of generations with dignity and humanity."