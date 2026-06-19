AD Ports Group launches integrated logistics services between Khalifa Port, Umm Qasr Port in Iraq

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group has launched integrated logistics services connecting Khalifa Port with Umm Qasr Port in Iraq, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and supporting existing trade corridors.

The new service addresses growing container and Ro-Ro cargo volumes through a direct weekly shipping service linking Khalifa Port and Umm Qasr Port, thereby enhancing trade flows between Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and the UAE and wider GCC markets, while further strengthening regional connectivity with Türkiye and Europe.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “AD Ports Group remains committed to expanding its integrated logistics ecosystem to better serve customers and strengthen regional connectivity, in line with the vision of our wise leadership."

He added that this service enhances business resilience by providing access to diversified trade corridors and seamless logistics solutions that support greater supply chain efficiency and sustainable growth. It also reflects the group's forward-looking approach to developing strategic trade routes that improve market access, facilitate the flow of goods, and create new opportunities for businesses across the region and beyond.

AD Ports Group has established the necessary logistics capabilities at both Khalifa Port and Umm Qasr Port to enable the efficient storage, handling, and movement of cargo. The enhanced capabilities will support seamless trade flows, improve operational performance, and contribute to greater long-term supply chain resilience across the region.