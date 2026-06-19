EmiratesGBC marks 20th anniversary with renewed mission to drive UAE’s Net Zero built environment

DUBAI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) marked its 20th anniversary by outlining a renewed strategy to support the UAE's Net Zero 2050 goals and advance sustainable development across the built environment.

At its anniversary gala, themed "Celebrating 20 Years of Sustainable Impact", the council brought together industry leaders, partners and government representatives to review two decades of achievements and unveil new initiatives aimed at promoting low-carbon and resilient buildings.

Among the initiatives announced was the upcoming launch of "The Sustainability Lounge", a podcast series designed to broaden public engagement on sustainable buildings and lifestyles by bringing discussions on sustainability beyond industry audiences.

Khalid Bushnaq, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said, “The immediacy of our climate goals means sustainability is no longer a luxury or an afterthought, but a core responsibility we owe to the world and future generations.

“We are immensely proud of the foundational role EmiratesGBC has played, but the challenge ahead requires us to be bolder. Our focus is squarely on the future and ensuring the built environment enables an equitable and sustainable life for all.”

EmiratesGBC’s forward-looking mission is built on two decades of foundational achievements. Since its inception in 2006 and its recognition as the 8th green building council by the World Green Building Council, EmiratesGBC has been a pivotal force. The council’s role in establishing the WorldGBC MENA Network and launching the respected MENA Green Building Awards solidified its leadership position.

EmiratesGBC has been instrumental in shaping the UAE’s regulatory landscape. Its collaborative work with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Dubai's Supreme Council of Energy has produced tangible policies, including national retrofitting guidelines and energy benchmarking frameworks.

Speaking at the event, Dr Habiba Al Mar’ashi, the Co-Founder, Vice Chair, and Treasurer of EmiratesGBC, noted the council's pivotal role in shifting sustainability from a niche concept to a core industry principle over the past two decades.

She stated that EmiratesGBC’s greatest achievement was fundamentally changing the conversation around green buildings in the UAE. Looking ahead, she called for continued collaboration and innovation to build resilient and regenerative communities for future generations.

EmiratesGBC CEO Abdullatif Albitawi said, “Our role as a convener is more critical than ever. We are creating the platforms where the solutions for our Net Zero ambitions are forged. The MENA Green Building Awards will continue to spotlight the tangible innovations our region is capable of, while our Annual Congress will be the space where the industry collaborates, challenges, and learns, ensuring we all leave better equipped to build the future.”

The 20th-anniversary celebration, held under the Platinum Sponsorship of Arabian Gulf Steel Industries (AGSI), served as the official launchpad for an intensified focus on the future, reaffirming the industry's shared commitment to accelerating the innovations and policies needed to meet the UAE's ambitious climate targets.