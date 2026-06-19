AUS board approves strategic plans to drive future growth

SHARJAH, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), chaired the AUS Board of Trustees meeting held on campus recently. The board approved a series of resolutions covering academic governance, faculty recognition, budget planning, strategic projects, audited financial statements and new board appointments.

“Over the past three years, the AUS Board of Trustees has strengthened the foundations of a transparent, disciplined and future-focused institution, providing the guidance and oversight needed to support AUS through growth and transformation," H.H. Sheikha Bodour said. "Thanks to them, we are pursuing our strategic plan from a position of strength, with growing academic momentum, sound financial planning and a clear vision for the future. I want to thank all past and present trustees, whose expertise and commitment have helped position AUS for a successful future.”

Dr Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said, “These approvals give AUS a clear framework for the year ahead. They support faculty excellence, strengthen investment in research and graduate studies, and advance major projects central to the university’s long-term development."

He added, "With the board’s guidance, our focus is on disciplined implementation and on ensuring that each priority delivers measurable value for students, faculty, partners, and the wider community.”

The board approved the establishment of an AUS-owned K–12 school, to be operated by GEMS Education under a long-term management agreement. The school will follow an American curriculum and serve as a research- and innovation-focused feeder institution, creating opportunities for engagement between the school community and AUS faculty and students.

The board also approved the AUS Urban Hub Project, a large-scale mixed-use development on university land adjacent to the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park. Envisaged as a sustainable, AI-enabled community, the hub will integrate residential, commercial and innovation-focused spaces, strengthening AUS’ role in regional growth and long-term value creation.

The board also approved the appointment of six new members: Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank; Hatem Mohamed Al Mosa, Director-General of the Petroleum Department in Sharjah and Secretary-General of the Sharjah Energy Council; Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO and Chair of the Governing Council of the UN University for Peace; Dr. Mohamed El-Erian, René M. Kern Practice Professor at The Wharton School and Senior Global Fellow at the Lauder Institute, University of Pennsylvania; Mouza Alabbar, Co-Founder and CEO of Alabbar Enterprises; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Ambassador to the Holy See.

The board approved a change to the name of the university’s executive education division to Executive Education and Professional Development, supporting AUS’ work in continuing education, professional learning and industry engagement.

The board also approved faculty contract renewals and promotions. In addition, it approved the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 General Operating Budget, including budget parameters and endowment allocations, as well as the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Research and Graduate Studies Budget.

The board further approved the audited financial statements of American University of Sharjah Enterprises for Fiscal Year 2024-2025.