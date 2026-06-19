Al Jalila Foundation receives AED20 million contribution from Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation

DUBAI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation has signed a donation agreement with Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation to support Dubai Health's Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital (HBRCH), Dubai's first integrated and comprehensive cancer hospital, through an AED20 million contribution towards advanced engineering systems.

The agreement was signed at Al Jalila Foundation by Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, and Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO of Al Gurg Group, in the presence of Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation; and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.

As part of the initiative, Scientechnic and Al Gurg Automation & Controls (AGAC), companies within the Al Gurg Group, will provide advanced life safety, emergency evacuation, and power distribution systems.

These include LV switchgear panels for the hospital, covering design, supply, testing, and factory acceptance testing, as well as fire alarm, voice evacuation, and central battery systems, including supply, testing, and commissioning services.

The hospital is a key initiative of Al Jalila Foundation, which plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving. It is set to serve as a centre of excellence for cancer treatment and research in the region.

Easa Al Gurg said, “Landmark projects such as the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital represent an important investment in the future of healthcare in the UAE. As a Group, we are proud to share the technical expertise we have built over the years for this extraordinary cause. Through Scientechnic and AGAC, we look forward to having a lasting impact on patients, families, and the wider community.”

Dr. Al Zarooni said, "We are grateful to Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation for its generosity and commitment to the community. This agreement demonstrates Al Jalila Foundation’s role in building national partnerships and directing philanthropy towards initiatives with lasting impact."