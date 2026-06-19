Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Sharjah American International Private School graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the graduation ceremony of 120 students from Sharjah American International Private School in Umm Al Quwain campus, held at the American University of Sharjah auditorium.

The ceremony was attended by officials, parents, faculty members and administrative staff.

Carole Abboud, Principal of Sharjah American International School Umm Al Quwain, welcomed attendees and thanked Sheikh Nahyan for attending the event. She said his presence reflects his continued support for education and efforts to empower future generations while promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence.

Abboud said the graduates had successfully completed an important stage of their academic journey and were preparing to embark on the next chapter of their lives.

The programme included the presentation of graduation certificates and a speech on behalf of the graduating class, in which students expressed appreciation to their families, teachers and school leadership for their support throughout their studies.

A representative of the parents also addressed the audience, expressing pride in the graduates' achievements.

The graduates recited the graduation oath, reaffirming their commitment to ethical values, lifelong learning and serving their communities and country.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan presented certificates to the 120 graduates and posed for commemorative photographs with them.