ALC to hold ‘Art of Writing and Moderating Discussions’ programme

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) will hold the second edition of the "Art of Writing and Moderating Discussions" programme from 22nd to 25th June 2026, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Youth Council and the Youth Council at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The programme aims to strengthen participants' skills in discussion writing, debate moderation and effective dialogue management. It targets young people aged 18 to 35 and seeks to equip them with the skills needed to design and moderate panel discussions in line with international best practices.

Participants will learn to create dialogue sessions, formulate questions, deliver key messages, control the conversation, and interact with audiences.

The programme will include daily practical training sessions involving 30 participants divided into working groups. Training will focus on discussion content development, session planning and moderation techniques through a combination of workshops, simulations and individual and group exercises, followed by direct evaluations.

Through the programme, the ALC aims to develop national talent in discussion moderation and dialogue management, equipping participants with the skills needed to lead professional and engaging discussions.

The initiative also seeks to enhance the quality of public dialogue and support the effective use of the Arabic language in professional and cultural forums.