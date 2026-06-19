UAE highlights People of Determination empowerment efforts at UN conference

NEW YORK, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family has participated in the 19th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP19), held at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The event was held under the theme “The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at 20: Celebrating and Consolidating Achievements and Shaping the Next Phase of Implementation in a Changing World.”

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for People of Determination and Senior Citizens Affairs, led the UAE delegation, which included representatives from the Ministry of Family and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

Delivering the UAE’s national statement, Tahlak highlighted the country's legislative and societal frameworks aimed at promoting equality, non-discrimination, and inclusive education, including the adoption of the term "People of Determination".

Tahlak said the UAE's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening international cooperation on issues related to People of Determination and exchanging expertise and best practices.

She also outlined initiatives to advance inclusive education, develop accessible infrastructure and services, and leverage emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance services for People of Determination.

Tahlak stressed the importance of moving beyond legislation and policies towards building integrated systems that remove barriers and create opportunities for the full participation of People of Determination across all aspects of society.

She reaffirmed the UAE's support for international cooperation and partnerships aimed at advancing implementation of the Convention, noting that the country has hosted major global events in the sector, including the World Congress on Rehabilitation 2024 and the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Ministry of Family organised a side event titled "Scaling Impact: From Frameworks to Lived Transformation", in partnership with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the UAE Permanent Mission to the United Nations and the International Disability Alliance.

The event provided a platform to exchange best practices in empowering People of Determination and advancing their inclusion in policymaking, services and programmes.

The ministry also participated in a separate side event organised by the World Health Organisation's Disability Health Equity Network, where it showcased the UAE's efforts to promote equitable access to healthcare, early intervention programmes, support for families and caregivers, and the use of emerging technologies to enhance healthcare and social services.

During the conference, Tahlak held bilateral meetings with representatives from Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Australia to discuss cooperation and the exchange of expertise in supporting and empowering People of Determination.

The UAE's participation underscored its commitment to working with international partners to advance the rights of persons with disabilities and promote more inclusive and sustainable societies.