Sharjah delegation explores investment cooperation with China in energy, advanced manufacturing

GUANGDONG, China, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah is deepening its economic engagement with China as the emirate pursues new opportunities in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, smart mobility and sustainable energy through a high-level mission to Guangdong Province, one of China’s leading centres of innovation and industrial production.

Led by the Department of Government Relations (DGR), the delegation brought together senior representatives from government, investment promotion, digital transformation, sustainability and business sectors to engage with some of China’s most influential public and private institutions.

The mission also coincided with participation in AIM Talks China 2026, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Trade in partnership with the AIM Global Foundation.

The visit comes as economic ties between Sharjah and China continue to strengthen, with non-oil trade between the two countries reaching US$111.5 billion in 2025. According to FT Locations and fDi Strategies, China is one of Sharjah’s priority international source markets for advanced manufacturing, mobility and logistics, and green technology, and is also the emirate’s primary international target market for culture and tourism.

The delegation included Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in the Emirate of Sharjah; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah Digital Department; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; Marwan Saleh Alichla, Director of Investment Promotion at Invest in Sharjah; Rahma Salim Al Shamsi, Director of Portfolio and Ventures at BEEAH Group; Ali Salem Almheiri, Senior Manager, Business Relations at BEEAH Group; Aisha Al Ali, Executive, Economic Relations at DGR; and Abdelaziz Mohamed Alshamsi, Assistant Director General for Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking at AIM Talks China 2026, attended by Fahad Al Gergawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, and more than 400 investors and business leaders, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi highlighted the opportunities emerging from a rapidly changing global economy.

He said, “The global economy is passing through a period of profound change, marked by shifts in economic influence, growing pressures on supply chains and evolving investment priorities. Yet periods of transformation have historically driven innovation, expanded trade and industry, and created new opportunities for cooperation and growth.”

Sheikh Fahim emphasised the importance of maintaining a human-centred approach to development, noting that lasting prosperity depends on policies that place people and communities at the heart of economic progress, strengthening social stability and supporting growth across generations.

During his remarks at the conference, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer said that Sharjah’s development model is founded on the belief that economic growth, culture, tourism and quality of life are mutually reinforcing drivers of long-term prosperity. He noted that this integrated approach continues to strengthen the emirate’s appeal as a destination for investment, talent and international partnerships.

Al Qaseer added that, as investors increasingly prioritise innovation, sustainability and quality of life alongside financial returns, Sharjah is well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities. He highlighted the emirate’s ability to offer a competitive business environment alongside a vibrant cultural landscape and a clear vision for sustainable, long-term growth.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh highlighted the emirate's role as a strategic gateway for companies expanding across the Middle East and Africa, supported by a growing reputation as a hub for manufacturing, logistics and regional operations.

He noted that Sharjah attracted 142 foreign direct investment projects worth AED7.74 billion in 2025, generating 5,673 jobs. Growth continued into 2026, with 2,991 new economic licences issued in the first quarter, up 36 percent year-on-year, while real estate transactions reached AED18.5 billion by investors from more than 100 nationalities.

Al Musharrkh also reaffirmed the strength of Sharjah-China economic ties, noting that, as of June 2026, 851 Chinese companies operate in the emirate, while bilateral trade between Sharjah and China stood at approximately AED6.3 billion in 2025.

The visit included engagements in Shenzhen, globally recognised for its leadership in advanced technology, digital innovation and the digital economy, and in Guangzhou, a major centre for manufacturing, trade and logistics within the Greater Bay Area.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings and conducted site visits with government and economic institutions, including the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, as well as leading companies operating in sectors aligned with Sharjah’s development priorities.

The delegation met with Huawei, the Shenzhen Urban Planning and Design Institute, and Shenzhen Smart City Technology Development Group to discuss digital infrastructure, smart urban planning, and technology-enabled public services.

They also met with CloudWalk Technology, Sealien Robotics and UBTECH to explore advances in AI, industrial automation and robotics, sectors expected to play an increasingly important role in driving productivity and supporting the development of advanced industries.

In smart mobility and new energy, the delegation held discussions with BYD, WeRide and XPENG on emerging technologies in electric vehicles, autonomous driving and sustainable mobility, areas that are reshaping the future of transport and industrial competitiveness globally.