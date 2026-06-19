Al Jalila Foundation receives AED10 million donation from Dubai Islamic Bank

DUBAI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation has received an AED10 million Zakat donation from Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to support healthcare services, medical education and research programmes.

The contribution supports Al Jalila Foundation's role in advancing Dubai Health's vision of improving health outcomes through the integration of care, learning, discovery and philanthropy.

The donation was announced during a visit by Nawaf Al Rayssi, Head of Community Support Services at DIB, to Dubai Hospital, where he met with Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, and Dr. Omar Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital.

Al Rayssi said the donation reflects DIB's commitment to supporting humanitarian and community initiatives that deliver sustainable social impact. "In line with our social responsibility and commitment to serving the community, DIB directs its Zakat funds to eligible beneficiaries through initiatives that create meaningful and lasting outcomes."

Dr. Al Zarooni said philanthropy plays a vital role in supporting the healthcare sector and ensuring its long-term sustainability.

"We extend our appreciation to Dubai Islamic Bank for its generous contribution, which supports the Foundation's mission and helps improve access to healthcare services," he added.

Dr. Al Marzouqi said the donation will support Dubai Hospital's efforts to deliver advanced patient-centred care in line with international standards and best clinical practices.

He added that the contribution will also help enhance facilities and services to meet evolving community needs, improve care quality and strengthen the patient experience.