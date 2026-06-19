International Broadcast Centre leads technical operations at World Cup 2026

DALLAS, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in Dallas is overseeing technical operations and performance analysis for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico with the participation of 48 national teams.

The IBC serves as the central hub for global broadcast operations and technological implementation, bringing together cutting-edge systems that are transforming how football is analysed, officiated, and experienced by fans worldwide.

A key part of this system is the Football Data Platform, powered by the Football Data Hub, which uses performance data and artificial intelligence to generate insights for fans, broadcasters and FIFA's Technical Study Group.

The platform programmatically ingests official tournament and match data and makes it available in one unified interface. By combining competition information, live match data, and synchronised video, it enables users to analyse events in real time and generate customised performance insights.

The football expertise underpinning the platform is led by the team of FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, which plays a central role in interpreting data and shaping its application across the game.

The IBC in Dallas was officially inaugurated by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on 1st June 2026. Spanning 45,000 square metres, the IBC serves as the operational headquarters for FIFA’s host broadcaster Host Broadcast Services (HBS), FIFA Media Partners, the Video Content Production Department, and the Football Technology and Innovation Division, while also housing the VAR room.

Notably, this marks the second time Dallas has hosted the IBC, having previously held this role during the 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™.

During a recent visit to the centre, Wenger reviewed the technological and operational systems supporting the tournament. He was accompanied, among others, by Deputy Chief of Global Football Development Steven Martens and welcomed by FIFA Director of Innovation Johannes Holzmüller and his team.

“The quality of observation, the quality of conclusions and the quality of the data we produce now are really impressive. It's incredible how quickly we can respond to all the questions, especially after matches to the coaches,” Wenger said. “AI is improving the speed of our work. That's how we can share more data and educate people better.”