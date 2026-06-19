'Zayed Authority', Royal Level Fashion to support economic empowerment of People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has signed a cooperation agreement with Royal Level Fashion platform to support the economic empowerment of People of Determination and expand market access for their products through a dedicated e-commerce platform.

The agreement aims to help beneficiaries market their products locally and internationally, support the sustainability of their businesses and strengthen their economic independence.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and Rashid Jassim Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Level Fashion, during a ceremony held at the authority’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership reflects the two sides' commitment to promoting the participation of People of Determination in economic activity by providing digital tools and professional marketing channels to showcase their products and creative work.

Under the agreement, the authority will nominate eligible beneficiaries to participate in the programme and coordinate joint initiatives that support economic empowerment and social inclusion.

Royal Level Fashion will provide free registration for People of Determination, with no subscription fees or sales commissions. The platform will also establish dedicated online stores for beneficiaries, offer technical and administrative support, and feature their products in promotional and marketing campaigns.

The agreement also includes cooperation on training and skills development programmes aimed at enhancing participants' capabilities in e-commerce, online business management and digital entrepreneurship.

Al Humaidan said the agreement represents a strategic step in the authority’s efforts to build a sustainable economic empowerment ecosystem for People of Determination.

"Economic empowerment is a key pillar of independence and quality of life for People of Determination. This partnership provides access to wider markets and enables beneficiaries to transform their skills and creativity into sustainable businesses that contribute to the national economy," he said.

Al Zaabi said the partnership reflects Royal Level Fashion's commitment to social responsibility and supporting initiatives that promote the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination.

He added that the platform will leverage its technical and marketing capabilities to support entrepreneurs and help ensure the success of their commercial projects.