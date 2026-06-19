Emirati writer Jenan releases 'Dialogues with the Soul' poetry collection

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati writer and poet Jenan has released a new poetry collection titled "Dialogues with the Soul", a reflective work that explores themes of self-discovery, emotion and spirituality.

The book takes readers on a literary journey through themes of love, beauty, longing and contemplation, presenting a series of introspective texts that examine the relationship between the individual and the inner self.

Written in a poetic style, the collection explores questions of consciousness, emotion and human experience through a blend of personal reflection and universal themes.

Rather than presenting a series of standalone poems, Dialogues with the Soul is structured as a connected literary experience, moving through a range of emotional states and exploring themes including loyalty, longing, reunion and separation.

Janan said the book reflects a long journey of reflection and introspection aimed at transforming emotions, questions and life experiences into literary texts.

"I wanted this work to offer readers a space for self-reflection and a chance to reconnect with the values of hope, love and inner light," she said.