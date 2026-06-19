flydubai wins 'Airline with the Best Connectivity in the Middle East'

DUBAI, 19th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai received the “Airline with the Best Connectivity in the Middle East” award for the third time at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2026.

Attending the award ceremony held in Dubai were Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai, and Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services & Cargo at flydubai.

The award, voted for by the public and readers of the magazine, recognises the carrier’s agility which has supported flydubai’s ambitious growth strategy in enabling the free flows of trade and tourism and providing more convenient travel options to and from Dubai. ​

Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai, said, “We are pleased to have received the 'Airline with the Best Connectivity in the Middle East' award for the third time. Since 2009, we have remained committed to opening up underserved markets, enhancing connectivity, and creating more free flows of trade and tourism across our network from our home in Dubai.

"Our customer-centric and agile approach have enabled us to successfully expand our network to more than 100 destinations that previously did not have direct air links to Dubai. As we continue to grow our operations, we remain focused on providing our customers with greater travel options, while supporting Dubai’s position as a world-class aviation hub.”